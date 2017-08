AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new tablet form of the ovarian cancer treatment Lynparza.

Continue Reading Below

The two drug companies are collaborating on developing and marketing Lynparza, which was initially developed by AstraZeneca.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2017 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)