Drop in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 14

Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug N/A 53.3*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug N/A 54.7*

1000 New Home Sales Jul 618K (12) 610K

-- percent change Jul +1.3% +0.8%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 236K (8) 232K

1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.56M (12) 5.52M

-- percent change Jul +0.7% -1.8%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -6.1% (12) +6.4%**

*End-July Reading

**Revised Figure

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

