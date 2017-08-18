Drop in Durable Goods Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 14
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug N/A 53.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug N/A 54.7*
1000 New Home Sales Jul 618K (12) 610K
-- percent change Jul +1.3% +0.8%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 236K (8) 232K
1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.56M (12) 5.52M
-- percent change Jul +0.7% -1.8%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A 10
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -6.1% (12) +6.4%**
*End-July Reading
**Revised Figure
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
