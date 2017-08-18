Correction to Biogen Treads Tricky Path Between Politicians, Investors Article

Data published by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society show that Biogen, along with rival companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Novartis Pharmaceuticals, haven't been shy about raising the list prices of these medicines. "Biogen Treads Tricky Path Between Politicians, Investors," at 10:43 a.m. EDT, in the third paragraph incorrectly included Roche Pharmaceuticals among the companies that have raised the list prices of their multiple sclerosis medicines.
August 18, 2017 19:04 ET (23:04 GMT)