China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, August 18 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 901,444 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,105 13,235 12,960 13,120 13,250 -130 25,334 81,882
Oct-17 13,290 13,390 13,185 13,270 13,405 -135 44 440
Nov-17 13,450 13,495 13,250 13,390 13,525 -135 12,998 35,906
Jan-18 16,400 16,660 16,110 16,440 16,600 -160 832,842 378,644
Mar-18 16,525 16,690 16,350 16,460 16,750 -290 106 112
Apr-18 16,470 16,470 16,470 16,470 16,905 -435 2 62
May-18 16,680 16,935 16,430 16,710 16,905 -195 30,102 47,218
Jun-18 16,765 16,895 16,565 16,735 16,980 -245 14 74
Jul-18 16,710 16,710 16,710 16,710 16,975 -265 2 30
Aug-18 - - - 16,960 16,960 0 0 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
August 18, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)