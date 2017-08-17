Yellen to Speak on Financial Stability at Jackson Hole Next Week

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak at the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., next week, the Fed announced Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Ms. Yellen is scheduled to speak Aug. 25 at the high-profile conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, according to a schedule released by the central bank. Her remarks will focus on financial stability.

This could be Ms. Yellen's last appearance at Jackson Hole as Fed chairwoman: Her four-year leadership term expires in February. President Donald Trump has said Ms. Yellen is under consideration for a second term as chairwoman, but several other candidates are in the running as well, including top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Ms. Yellen will return to the conference with three more rate increases under her belt since the symposium last year, and a plan to begin shrinking the Fed's massive balance sheet in the coming months.

The Jackson Hole conference typically is attended by the Fed chief and other top central bankers. Ms. Yellen attended last year and in 2014, several months after taking over as chairwoman, but skipped it in 2015. Last year's conference also featured Bank of England Deputy Gov. Minouche Shafik, European Central Bank Executive Board members Benoît Coeuré and Yves Mersch, and Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, as well as top Fed officials including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2017 17:24 ET (21:24 GMT)