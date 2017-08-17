Wynn Macau: 1st Half Net Profit HK$1.59 Billion

Casino Operator Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) reported a nearly 40% rise in its first-half net profit, buoyed by higher casino revenues.

The Hong Kong-listed unit of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) said net profit for six months ended June 30 rose to 1.59 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$203 million) from HK$1.14 billion a year earlier, while casino revenue jumped 70% to HK$15.60 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.21 per share.

Wynn Macau's earnings were released weeks ago along with the financial results of its parent Wynn Resorts.

