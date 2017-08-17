Post-Brexit Trade Rules as Murky as Ever for U.K.

New British proposals over 'frictionless trade' in goods leaves both exporters and importers in a quandary

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience on Raising Rates

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that a rise in inflation would help him offer support for another rate increase by the U.S. central bank this year.

Yellen to Speak on Financial Stability at Jackson Hole Next Week

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak at the central bank's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., next week, the Fed announced Thursday.

Chile's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged at 2.5%

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for a third consecutive month, citing a favorable outlook for the global economy and a slowdown in inflation.

Terror Hits Barcelona, Killing at Least 13

A van mowed down pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city on Thursday, killing at least 13 people in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State. Hours later, police said they killed four alleged terrorists and injured a fifth as they responded to a possible attack in Cambrils, a town southwest of Barcelona.

ECB Leery of Ending Stimulus, Worried It Will Buoy Euro

The European Central Bank considered making a slight change to its forward guidance in July and expressed concern about the euro becoming too strong.

Dow Falls 274 Points in Biggest Decline in Three Months

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled to its biggest decline in three months, the latest pullback to disrupt a rally that has sent U.S. stock indexes to several records this year.

Oil Prices Settle Higher

Oil prices settled higher Thursday after being lower earlier in the session on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production.

U.S. Industrial Output Up Modestly in July

Cooling auto sales have led to a drop in production at U.S. factories, constraining a key driver of economic growth in recent years.

Henry Hub Emerges as Global Natural Gas Benchmark

The Henry Hub in Louisiana has for years been a benchmark for U.S. contracts. Now it is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia.

