ECB Leery of Ending Stimulus, Worried It Will Buoy Euro

The European Central Bank considered making a slight change to its forward guidance in July and expressed concern about the euro becoming too strong.

Islamic State Claims Deadly Barcelona Attack; Two Arrested

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in which a terrorist plowed a van into pedestrians in the heart of Spain's second-largest city on Thursday, killing at least 13 people, Catalonia's interior minister said.

Dow Falls 274 Points in Biggest Decline in Three Months

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled to its biggest decline in three months Thursday, the latest pullback to disrupt a rally that has sent U.S. stock indexes to several records this year.

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience on Raising Rates

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that a rise in inflation would help him offer support for another rate increase by the U.S. central bank this year.

Post-Brexit Trade Rules as Murky as Ever for U.K.

New British proposals over 'frictionless trade' in goods leaves both exporters and importers in a quandary

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped to 232,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week from already low levels, a sign of health in the U.S. labor market.

U.S. Industrial Output Up Modestly in July

Cooling auto sales have led to a drop in production at U.S. factories, constraining a key driver of economic growth in recent years.

Canada Factory Sales Post Decline in June

Canadian factory sales fell in June, ending three-straight months of gains, mainly due to lower activity in oil, coal and transportation equipment industries.

Henry Hub Emerges as Global Natural Gas Benchmark

The Henry Hub in Louisiana has for years been a benchmark for U.S. contracts. Now it is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia.

Oil Prices Settle Higher

Oil prices settled higher Thursday after being lower earlier in the session on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production.

