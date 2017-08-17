ECB, Worried by Euro, Toyed With Changing Guidance

The European Central Bank considered making a slight change to its forward guidance in July and expressed concern about the euro becoming too strong.

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped to 232,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week from already low levels, a sign of health in the U.S. labor market.

Henry Hub Emerges as Global Natural Gas Benchmark

The Henry Hub in Louisiana has for years been a benchmark for U.S. contracts. Now it is helping to set prices from Mozambique to Japan, as a wave of U.S. natural gas being unlocked by shale drillers reaches Europe, South America and Asia.

Eurozone Surplus Suggests Economy Is Unfazed by Strong Euro

The eurozone's trade surplus widened in June, an indication that the euro's recent rise against other major currencies has yet to hinder economic growth.

Stocks Stumble After Winning Streak

The week's equities rebound slowed Thursday, as global benchmarks were mixed following the release of central-bank minutes in the U.S. and Europe.

China's Aim to Let State Companies Raise Private Capital Hits Bump

Hours after state-controlled China Unicom disclosed a plan to sell $11.7 billion in shares to companies including internet giants Alibaba and Tencent it withdrew the plan for 'technical reasons.'

U.K. Retail Sales Grew Modestly In July

U. K. retail sales grew only modestly in July, and the previous month's growth was lowered significantly, new figures showed, suggesting above-target inflation continued to weigh on consumer spending.

Growing Shale Output Drags Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices were down on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.3%, to $50.12 a barrel.

Japan's Exports Rise for 8th Straight Month in July

Japanese exports rose 13.4% in July from a year ago, helped by exports of cars and automotive components.

Fed Officials Split Over Timing of Next Rate Increase

New doubts over sagging inflation in the past few months are driving a split at the Federal Reserve about the timing of the next increase in interest rates.

