Fed Officials Split Over Timing of Next Rate Increase

New doubts over sagging inflation in the past few months are driving a split at the Federal Reserve about the timing of the next increase in interest rates.

Eurozone Surplus Suggests Economy Is Unfazed by Strong Euro

The eurozone's trade surplus widened in June, an indication that the euro's recent rise against other major currencies has yet to hinder economic growth.

U.K. Retail Sales Grew Modestly In July

U. K. retail sales grew only modestly in July, and the previous month's growth was lowered significantly, new figures showed, suggesting above-target inflation continued to weigh on consumer spending.

Growing Shale Output Drags Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices were down on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.3%, to $50.12 a barrel.

Stocks Stumble After Winning Streak

The week's global equities rebound slowed, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed disagreement over the timeline for future interest-rate increases in the U.S.

Japan's Exports Rise for 8th Straight Month in July

Japanese exports rose 13.4% in July from a year ago, helped by exports of cars and automotive components.

Australian Job Market Momentum Yet to Spark Wage Gains

Australia's job market is building momentum, but the gains are yet to spark stronger wages growth, with full employment for the resource-rich economy out of reach for now.

Zinc Prices Hit 10-Year High

The price of zinc hit a 10-year high as the industrial metal continues its steep climb following supply cuts from mining companies and continued strong demand out of China.

Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar May Stall if Nafta Talks Drag On

The resurgent Mexican peso and Canadian dollar could lose some luster as talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement begin Wednesday.

Summer Youth Unemployment Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969

The unemployment rate for young Americans fell this summer to match the lowest level in nearly half a century. But there's a big caveat: A far smaller share of them are looking for jobs.

