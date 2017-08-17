Fed Officials Split Over Timing of Next Rate Increase

New doubts over sagging inflation in the past few months are driving a split at the Federal Reserve about the timing of the next increase in interest rates.

Trump's Business Councils Disband After CEOs Defect

Business leaders disbanded two CEO councils created by the White House, a move they said was protesting Donald Trump's failure to sufficiently condemn racism, marking a dramatic break between U.S. companies and a president who has sought close ties with them.

Stocks Stumble After Winning Streak

This week's global equities rebound slowed, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed disagreement over the timeline for future interest-rate increases in the U.S.

Japan's Exports Rise for 8th Straight Month in July

Japanese exports rose 13.4% in July from a year ago, helped by exports of cars and automotive components.

Australian Job Market Momentum Yet to Spark Wage Gains

Australia's job market is building momentum, but the gains are yet to spark stronger wages growth, with full employment for the resource-rich economy out of reach for now.

Zinc Prices Hit 10-Year High

The price of zinc hit a 10-year high as the industrial metal continues its steep climb following supply cuts from mining companies and continued strong demand out of China.

Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar May Stall if Nafta Talks Drag On

The resurgent Mexican peso and Canadian dollar could lose some luster as talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement begin Wednesday.

Summer Youth Unemployment Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969

The unemployment rate for young Americans fell this summer to match the lowest level in nearly half a century. But there's a big caveat: A far smaller share of them are looking for jobs.

Conflicting Views Mark Opening of Talks to Remake Nafta

The Trump administration launched the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement Wednesday by laying out a starkly different vision from that of its two continental trading partners of the pact's affects and how radically it should be rewritten.

Builders Pull Back on Home Construction Despite Strong Demand

The apartment-construction boom is coming to an end, and builders aren't ramping up single-family construction quickly enough to fill the void.

