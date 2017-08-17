Jim Hackett's Blank-Check Acquisition Company Finds a Target

Investors this spring gave former Anadarko Petroleum CEO Jim Hackett $1 billion to go forth and find yield. Now he's putting that money into the merger of exploration outfit Alta Mesa Holdings and pipeline company Kingfisher Midstream.

Elliott Moves to Block Berkshire Bid for Oncor; Buffett Stands Pat

Elliott Management has purchased a slice of debt that would ensure the hedge fund's ability to block Warren Buffett's deal to buy power-transmission business Oncor, according to people familiar with the matter.

Analysts See Average Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles grew by 46.3 billion cubic feet, close to average for this time of year.

Oil Falls as Production Increase Outweighs Stockpile Decline

Oil prices fell to a three week low Wednesday as data showing an increase in U.S. oil production outweighed the largest weekly decline in oil stockpiles this year.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined by 8.9 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 11, nearly triple the 3 million expected, according to EIA data. Gasoline supplies rose by 22,000 barrels when a decline of 1 million barrels was expected.

Russian Ex-Minister Accuses Rosneft Oil Chief of Entrapment

A former Russian economy minister on trial for allegedly taking a $2 million bribe accused the head of the state oil company of entrapment, in the first hearing of a case that has raised speculation about power plays at the highest levels of the government.

Energy Department Faces Pressure Over Power Study

Energy Secretary Rick Perry faces stepped-up pressure from environmental groups over power grid study he has signaled could help bolster coal and nuclear power.

Former Sungevity Cleared to Exit Chapter 11 With 'Structured Dismissal'

A judge cleared the former Sungevity Inc.'s plan to exit bankruptcy through a "structured dismissal" of its chapter 11 case, setting up a possible recovery for laid-off employees of the home solar panel installer.

Elliott Raises its Stake in BHP Billiton

Elliott Management Corp. Wednesday said it has increased its holding in BHP Billiton and signaled it backs the incoming chairman to act on the sweeping changes it has been seeking.

Canadian Miner Targets Citgo in Venezuela Fight

A Canadian mining company trying to collect on a $1.4 billion judgment against Venezuela is trying to seize shares of U.S.-based refiner Citgo Holdings Inc. in lieu of payment.

August 17, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)