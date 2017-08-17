Mylan Settles EpiPen Medicaid Overcharge Claims for $465 Million

Mylan agreed to pay $465 million to settle federal government claims that it overcharged the Medicaid program by millions of dollars for its EpiPen products.

Blackstone Group to Buy Midstream Investor Harvest Fund Advisors

Blackstone Group LP has a deal to buy Harvest Fund Advisors LLC, an investment-management firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management that focuses on midstream energy assets.

Wal-Mart Sales Rise as Retailer Dodges Industry Malaise

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s sales rose in the latest quarter, boosted by an e-commerce surge and strong grocery sales, a sign that the world's largest retailer continues to brush off the malaise afflicting some competitors.

New Ford CEO Hints at Changes in Auto Maker's Self-Driving Plans

Fresh into his role as Ford Motor Co.'s chief executive, Jim Hackett said the auto maker is rethinking how customers are going to want to use self-driving vehicle technology.

AT&T-Time Warner Deal Reaches Advanced Stage

The government review of AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner has reached an advanced stage, a sign that Donald Trump's campaign-trail complaints about media concentration and his disdain for CNN haven't gummed up the vetting process.

Alibaba's Net Income, Revenue Surge on Growth in Online Sales

The Chinese e-commerce giant's efforts to expand product offerings and leverage big-data assets-all aimed at getting consumers and advertisers to spend more-appear to be working.

Bank of America to Pay $6 Million to Bankrupt Couple Evicted From Home

Bank of America Corp. has agreed to pay more than $6 million to a California couple who a federal judge said had been harassed and illegally foreclosed on by the bank's mortgage unit, ending an eight-year-long dispute.

Wisconsin Assembly Expected to Approve Tax Incentives for Foxconn

The Wisconsin State Assembly will vote Thursday on a $3 billion tax-incentive package for Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group to build a display-panel plant in the state.

Uber Wins Ruling on 'Terms of Service' Agreements

A federal court found that Uber Technologies customers sign over their rights to sue in court when they click to agree to the ride-hailing company's terms of service, which include a provision requiring arbitration.

MassMutual to Sell Asian Unit to Jack Ma-Backed Company

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based operations for about $1.7 billion to a group of Asian investors that includes two companies affiliated with Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

