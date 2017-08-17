Mylan Settles EpiPen Medicaid Overcharge Claims for $465 Million

Mylan agreed to pay $465 million to settle federal government claims that it overcharged the Medicaid program by millions of dollars for its EpiPen products.

Wal-Mart Sales Rise as Retailer Dodges Industry Malaise

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s sales rose in the latest quarter, boosted by an e-commerce surge and strong grocery sales, a sign that the world's largest retailer continues to brush off the malaise afflicting some competitors.

Alibaba's Net Income, Revenue Surge on Growth in Online Sales

The Chinese e-commerce giant's efforts to expand product offerings and leverage big-data assets-all aimed at getting consumers and advertisers to spend more-appear to be working.

GM Reaches Deal With 'Old GM' Trust on Ignition-Switch Defense Costs

General Motors has reached an agreement with the trust set up to oversee its bankruptcy claims that likely thwarts lawyers' efforts to extract an additional $1 billion from GM to settle claims stemming from faulty ignition switches.

Elliott Management Wants Energen to Explore Sale Options

Elliott Management has built a big position in Energen Corp., a natural-gas company already under pressure from another activist to sell itself. The hedge fund owns a stake between 4% and 5% and is joining with Corvex Management LP to urge a sale.

United Rentals Outbids H&E for Equipment-Rental Company Neff

United Rentals will buy regional equipment-rental company Neff for about $600 million after knocking another equipment company out of the bidding war.

Hormel Foods Buys Fontanini Brand Meats for $425 Million

Hormel has bought the Fontanini brand meat and sausage business for $425 million.

Nielsen to Track Growing Clout of Esports

Nielsen Holdings PLC said it began measuring the financial value of sponsoring videogame competitions and teams, the latest sign of the rising interest in so-called esports.

Turner Sports to Launch Streaming Network to Air Champions League

Time Warner's Turner Sports is launching a streaming, direct-to-consumer subscription service that will be a platform to air soccer matches from UEFA's Champions League and Europa League.

ZTE Chips Away at U.S. Smartphone Market

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp. has nudged up its market share in the U.S., as its affordable devices and aggressive marketing chip away at the market's leaders.

