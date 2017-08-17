Wal-Mart Sales Rise as Retailer Dodges Industry Malaise

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said sales rose in its latest quarter Thursday, showing that the world's largest retailer continues to avoid the malaise that has hit some competitors, but it came at the expense of profits.

Facebook Shut Down Employee Chat Room Over Harassing Messages

Facebook dismantled a popular anonymous discussion board for employees last year that had become a forum for conservative political debate that sometimes degenerated into racist or sexist comments.

Alibaba's Revenue Surges, Fueled by Consumer Demand

The Chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of $7.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter, up 56% from the year-earlier period.

Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the chorus of business leaders criticizing President Trump's response to Saturday's deadly white-supremacist protests and said the company would donate money to battle hate groups.

ZTE Chips Away at U.S. Smartphone Market

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp. has nudged up its market share in the U.S., as its affordable devices and aggressive marketing chip away at the market's leaders.

Elliott Moves to Block Berkshire Bid for Oncor; Buffett Stands Pat

Elliott Management has purchased a slice of debt that would ensure the hedge fund's ability to block Warren Buffett's deal to buy power-transmission business Oncor, according to people familiar with the matter.

Spotify Has Big Ambitions for Ad Business

Spotify for years has been focused on generating awareness of its app and adding new paid subscribers across the globe. But its presence at the Cannes Lions ad festival marked a heightened attention to its ad sales business.

Turner Sports to Launch Streaming Network to Air Champions League

Time Warner's Turner Sports is launching a streaming, direct-to-consumer subscription service that will be a platform to air soccer matches from UEFA's Champions League and Europa League.

China's Anbang Hits a Wall in South Korea

China's Anbang Insurance dived into South Korea, spending over $1 billion as it took control of two insurers, agreed to buy an asset-management company and picked up a bank stake. Now those deals are fraying.

Deloitte Acquires Acne Agency to Boost Creative Services

Deloitte Digital has purchased creative agency Acne, the latest effort by a consulting firm to add services for marketers.

