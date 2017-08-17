Industrials Decline After Production Data - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell after weak factory data. Industrial production, a tally of factory, mine and utility output, rose a scant 0.2% in July, as a slowdown in auto manufacture weighed. The prospects of a major infrastructure bill, meanwhile, continue to fade amid bitter divisions between President Donald Trump and some congressional Republicans. Many in the GOP had already opposed Mr. Trump's calls for an ecomomic-stimulus bill, although the party remains more or less united on the separate question of tax cuts. United Rentals agreed to buy regional equipment-rental company Neff Corp. for about $600 million, outbidding a third rival.
