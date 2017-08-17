Growing Shale Output Drags Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices were down Thursday morning on fresh U.S. data showing a further ramp-up in shale production.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.3%, to $50.12 a barrel, in London midmorning trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.4%, at $46.61 a barrel.

U.S. crude output rose 79,000 barrels a day, to 9.502 million barrels a day, during the week ended Aug. 11, according to weekly data released Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

That offset the EIA's more bullish data, which showed a further drawdown in U.S. oil stocks. Crude stocks fell by nearly 9 million barrels last week, the ninth reduction in 10 weeks.

But oil prices closed Wednesday at a three-week low, with WTI and Brent down 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively. U.S. crude futures gained nearly 9% in July, in their largest monthly percentage gain since April 2016.

"The recent price increase was strongly supported by speculative activity. Now this support seems to be breaking down," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank.

Mr. Weinberg said the market was now starting to act in "a more logical way," suggesting the recent drawdown in U.S. inventories was nothing more than a short-lived "optical illusion."

Moreover, the EIA data showed an uptick in gasoline and distillate stocks, which analysts at oil broker PVM Associates called "surprise builds."

The selloff also "received a further boost from Libya" after its Sharara oil field reportedly came back online, according to PVM.

Libya and Nigeria were exempted from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' deal to cut output because their oil industries had been disrupted by civil strife.

OPEC and 10 other oil producing nations, including Russia, agreed late last year to cap their production at around 1.8 million barrels a day lower than peak October 2016 levels in an effort to rein in a global supply glut and boost prices. Despite an extension of the deal in May, through March 2018, the market has remained subdued.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down 0.8% at $1.4619 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $462.25 a metric ton, down 1.8% from the previous settlement.

