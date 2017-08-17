China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, August 17 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,228,276 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,095 13,495 13,050 13,250 13,005 245 48,262 86,336
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Oct-17 13,260 13,590 13,260 13,405 13,155 250 86 456
Nov-17 13,330 13,790 13,325 13,525 13,275 250 22,284 36,034
Jan-18 16,315 16,990 16,285 16,600 16,255 345 1,112,480 375,492
Mar-18 16,620 17,130 16,580 16,750 16,360 390 34 112
Apr-18 16,620 17,130 16,615 16,905 16,430 475 12 62
May-18 16,535 17,260 16,535 16,905 16,535 370 45,092 47,084
Jun-18 16,780 17,295 16,760 16,980 16,605 375 18 72
Jul-18 16,860 17,210 16,860 16,975 16,715 260 6 32
Aug-18 16,960 16,960 16,960 16,960 16,600 360 2 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 17, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)