What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump defended his response to the racially charged protests over the weekend, saying both sides were to blame for the clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

The president's response to the violence has sparked a new round of soul-searching in corporate boardrooms over the utility of working closely with the White House.

Health-plan premiums would jump if the Trump administration halts payments to insurers under the health-care law, the CBO said.

North Korea's decision to hold off on its threat to attack Guam followed a familiar pattern of brinkmanship by Pyongyang.

The U.S. believes North Korea produces its own rocket engines rather than relying on foreign imports, an intelligence official said.

Iran's president threatened to revive his country's nuclear program within hours if the U.S. continues to pile on sanctions.

A man accused of accepting Islamic State funds for a possible U.S. attack pleaded guilty to terror charges.

Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange advanced to a GOP primary runoff in the Alabama race for Sessions' former Senate seat.

Two congressional voting districts in Texas are discriminatory and must be redrawn, a federal court ruled.

South Carolina sued OxyContin maker Purdue as lawsuits filed over the opioid crisis mounted.

