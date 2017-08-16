Two More CEOs Quit Trump Council

The chief executives of 3M Co. and Campbell Soup Co. on Wednesday became the latest corporate leaders to leave a White House council on manufacturing after President Donald Trump's responses to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Inge Thulin, CEO of 3M, which makes Post-it Notes and industrial adhesives, said he is resigning because the council is out of step with 3M's focus on diversity and environmental sustainability.

"I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals," he said.

Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell Soup, said she is resigning following Tuesday's remarks from the president. "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been -- and still needs to be -- unambiguous on that point," Ms. Morrison said in a statement.

At least five other executives and labor leaders have left the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative since Mr. Trump came under fire for hesitating to condemn racist hate groups that rallied in Charlottesville over the weekend.

