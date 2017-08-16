Tencent's Mobile Gaming Growth Continues -- Update

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted double-digit revenue and profit increases as it continued to grow its mobile-gaming, social-media and advertising businesses in the second quarter.

Continue Reading Below

Tencent, one of China's largest publicly traded companies and the world's biggest videogame publisher by revenue, also operates the popular social-media app WeChat.

Mobile-game revenue grew 54% and exceeded computer games revenue for the first time. Computer-game revenue grew 29%, but the company warned that future PC revenue growth rates would decline. The company posted 14.8 billion yuan ($2.21 billion) in mobile revenue and 13.6 billion yuan in computer revenue.

Its share price has rose 70% so far this year.

The company said its WeChat app, known in China as Weixin, saw 963 million monthly average users in the quarter, growing 19.5% from a year earlier.

Another of the company's social-media networks, QQ, saw a 5.4% decline in monthly active users to 850 million. Still, Tencent said the decrease was due to fewer casual users while engagement with core users increased. QQ also saw smart-device growth among younger users.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Online advertising revenue grew 55% to 10.15 billion yuan, driven by increased mobile video views as TV dramas and variety shows attracted users.

In all, profit grew 70% to 18.23 billion yuan, or 1.9 yuan a share, compared with 10.74 billion yuan, or 1.13 yuan a share, a year prior. Revenue grew 59% to 56.6 billion yuan. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected 53.03 billion yuan in revenue and profit of 1.52 yuan a share.

Chester Yung contributed to this article.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2017 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)