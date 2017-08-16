Tech Shares Gain as Valuation Concerns Fade -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up as investors put aside worries about elevated valuations in the sector.

Amazon.com edged down. President Donald Trump criticized the company on Twitter, saying it is "doing great damage to tax paying retailers."

Apple has fixed a budget of roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year as part of its new Hollywood presence, The Wall Street Journal reported.

August 16, 2017 17:35 ET (21:35 GMT)