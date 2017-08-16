Fed Officials Split Over Timing of Next Rate Increase

Fed officials meeting in July split over the timing of future rate increases as they struggled to understand why inflation has been so weak. But they agreed to soon begin the process of drawing down the central bank's holdings, according to minutes of the July gathering.

Trump's Business Councils Disband After CEOs Defect

Two of President Donald Trump's councils of top business leaders are disbanding following Tuesday's controversial remarks by the president about the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Va.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Retail Rebound

U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday, supported by a rebound in shares of retailers.

Conflicting Views Mark Opening of Talks to Remake Nafta

The Trump administration launched the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement Wednesday by laying out a starkly different vision from that of its two continental trading partners of the pact's affects and how radically it should be rewritten.

Builders Pull Back on Home Construction Despite Strong Demand

The apartment-construction boom is coming to an end, and builders aren't ramping up single-family construction quickly enough to fill the void.

Oil Falls as Production Increase Outweighs Stockpile Decline

Oil prices fell to a three week low Wednesday as data showing an increase in U.S. oil production outweighed the largest weekly decline in oil stockpiles this year.

Zinc Prices Hit 10-Year High

The price of zinc hit a 10-year high as the industrial metal continues its steep climb following supply cuts from mining companies and continued strong demand out of China.

China Lifts Emergency Markets Actions

Chinese regulators declared victory over the country's famously unruly stock markets, saying they have removed the emergency measures put in place to support equities following crashes in 2015 and 2016.

Eurozone Growth Spreads, Helped by Dutch, Italian Economies

The eurozone's recovery was more rapid than first estimated in the three months to June as a pickup that started in Germany and Spain has spread to other parts of the currency area, aiding a comeback that is proving vital to the world economy.

U.K. Jobless Rate Hits 42-Year Low

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in more than 40 years in June, while the number of European Union nationals working in Britain hit a record high.

