U.S. Housing Starts Dropped in July

U.S. housing starts fell last month, driven by a pullback in multifamily construction, declining 4.8% in July from the prior month, while residential building permits fell 4.1%.

U.S. Stocks Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks opened higher, supported by a bounceback in retail shares, as investors wait for the release of the Fed's minutes from its latest meeting.

China Lifts Emergency Markets Actions

Chinese regulators declared victory over the country's famously unruly stock markets, saying they have removed the emergency measures put in place to support equities following crashes in 2015 and 2016.

Eurozone Growth Spreads, Helped by Dutch, Italian Economies

The eurozone's recovery was more rapid than first estimated in the three months to June as a pickup that started in Germany and Spain has spread to other parts of the currency area, aiding a comeback that is proving vital to the world economy.

Fed Minutes May Offer Clues on Start of Portfolio Wind-Down, Rate Rise Plans

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes from its July meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged and indicated it could begin shrinking its bond portfolio as soon as September.

U.K. Jobless Rate Hits 42-Year Low

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in more than 40 years in June, while the number of European Union nationals working in Britain hit a record high.

Fed's Williams: Interest Rates About Half Their Normal Level

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams told broadcaster CNN Tuesday that short-term interest rates are currently about half their normal level, and need to rise gradually over the next few years.

Nafta Talks Open With Spat Over Resolving Tariff Conflicts

Talks to remake the North American Free Trade Agreement start off today with an early dispute-over how to settle tariff disputes.

Frankfurters Aren't Rolling Out the Welcome Mat for Brexit Bankers

The city that hosts the European Central Bank has several reasons to welcome London bankers looking for a post-Brexit home. Faced with rising property prices and many construction projects around the city, residents aren't happy and they are starting to say "nein."

Indonesia Tries Jolting Economy With Budget Boost

Indonesian President Joko Widodo unveiled a proposal to increase public spending in the coming year to improve flatlining economic growth.

