Fed's Williams: Interest Rates About Half Their Normal Level

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams told broadcaster CNN Tuesday that short-term interest rates are currently about half their normal level, and need to rise gradually over the next few years.

Stocks Advance Ahead of Fed Minutes

Global equities continued to rebound after last week's declines. Investors were on watch for the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its last meeting for indications on where interest rates are headed.

Dutch Surge Aids Eurozone Recovery

The Dutch economy rode an export boom to help drive an acceleration in eurozone growth during the three months to June, a sign that the currency area's recovery is becoming more broad based and less reliant on Germany and Spain.

U.K, Jobless Rate Down, EU Worker Numbers Rise

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in more than 40 years in June, while the number of European Union nationals working in Britain hit a record high.

U.K. to Rule Out Extending EU Customs Area to Northern Ireland

The U.K. will on Wednesday rule out extending the European Union's customs area to encircle Northern Ireland after Brexit, saying such a move wouldn't be "constitutionally or economically viable."

Trump Order to Speed Infrastructure Reviews

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday directing federal agencies to more quickly review the environmental effects of infrastructure projects, a bid to speed up the construction of the roads, bridges, pipelines and rails that he promised on the campaign trail.

Fed Minutes May Offer Clues on Start of Portfolio Wind-Down, Rate Rise Plans

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes from its July meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged and indicated it could begin shrinking its bond portfolio as soon as September.

Consumer Spending Gives Some Retailers a Lift, But Risks Abound

American consumers ramped up spending last month, boosting profits for some retailers such as Home Depot and TJX Cos. and lifting economists' outlook. But households are also taking on more debt and saving less.

Treasury Market Group Offers Guidelines on Confidential Trading Information

An industry group sponsored by the Federal Reserve recommended new guidelines covering the handling of confidential bond-trading information, the latest example of efforts to improve the integrity of government securities markets.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Asks SEC to Reject New Auditor Disclosure Rule

The business group is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to block a new rule that would require auditors to tell investors more about what they find when they audit a company's books.

August 16, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)