Fed Officials Split Over Timing of Next Rate Increase
New doubts over sagging inflation in the past few months are driving a split at the Federal Reserve about the timing of the next increase in interest rates.
Trump's Business Councils Disband After CEOs Defect
Business leaders disbanded two CEO councils created by the White House, a move they said was protesting Donald Trump's failure to sufficiently condemn racism, marking a dramatic break between U.S. companies and a president who has sought close ties with them.
Stocks Extend Gains, Mirroring U.S. Market
Equities extended this week's gains a bit further early Thursday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting revealed a deeper-than-expected divide on the timing of the next interest rate increase.
Japan's Exports Rise for 8th Straight Month in July
Japanese exports rose 13.4% in July from a year ago, helped by exports of cars and automotive components.
Australia's Unemployment Rate Falls in July
Australia's economy continued to create jobs at a fast pace in July, lowering unemployment and signaling rising momentum in the economy.
Zinc Prices Hit 10-Year High
The price of zinc hit a 10-year high as the industrial metal continues its steep climb following supply cuts from mining companies and continued strong demand out of China.
Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar May Stall if Nafta Talks Drag On
The resurgent Mexican peso and Canadian dollar could lose some luster as talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement begin Wednesday.
Summer Youth Unemployment Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969
The unemployment rate for young Americans fell this summer to match the lowest level in nearly half a century. But there's a big caveat: A far smaller share of them are looking for jobs.
Conflicting Views Mark Opening of Talks to Remake Nafta
The Trump administration launched the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement Wednesday by laying out a starkly different vision from that of its two continental trading partners of the pact's affects and how radically it should be rewritten.
Builders Pull Back on Home Construction Despite Strong Demand
The apartment-construction boom is coming to an end, and builders aren't ramping up single-family construction quickly enough to fill the void.
