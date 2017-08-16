Stocks Advance as North Korea Tensions Ease

Global equities continued to rebound after last week's declines, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.5% in early trade and futures pointing to gains on Wall Street.

U.K. to Rule Out Extending EU Customs Area to Northern Ireland Post-Brexit

The U.K. will on Wednesday rule out extending the European Union's customs area to encircle Northern Ireland after Brexit, saying such a move wouldn't be "constitutionally or economically viable."

Trump Order to Speed Infrastructure Reviews

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday directing federal agencies to more quickly review the environmental effects of infrastructure projects, a bid to speed up the construction of the roads, bridges, pipelines and rails that he promised on the campaign trail.

Fed Minutes May Offer Clues on Start of Portfolio Wind-Down, Rate Rise Plans

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes from its July meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged and indicated it could begin shrinking its bond portfolio as soon as September.

Consumer Spending Gives Some Retailers a Lift, But Risks Abound

American consumers ramped up spending last month, boosting profits for some retailers such as Home Depot and TJX Cos. and lifting economists' outlook. But households are also taking on more debt and saving less.

Treasury Market Group Offers Guidelines on Confidential Trading Information

An industry group sponsored by the Federal Reserve recommended new guidelines covering the handling of confidential bond-trading information, the latest example of efforts to improve the integrity of government securities markets.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Asks SEC to Reject New Auditor Disclosure Rule

The business group is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to block a new rule that would require auditors to tell investors more about what they find when they audit a company's books.

Health Premiums Would Rise 20% in 2018 If Subsidies Ended, CBO Says

Premiums for middle-priced plans on ACA's individual market would climb by 20% in 2018 if the government halted the billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the health law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

Retail Headwinds Pose Little Risk to CMBS, REIT Investors

E-commerce growth has fueled retailer bankruptcies and store closures, but a report says it poses a marginal risk to commercial mortgage-backed securities and real estate investment trusts that are exposed to the retail industry because they tend to invest in strong properties

Seeking the Next Safe Haven

When the world looks stormy, investors first reaction is to flock to the safety of American assets. But what will they do when the U.S. is where the tempest is brewing?

