Prosecutors Allege Insider Trading Involving Former Bank of America IT Worker

Continue Reading Below

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against several people in an insider-trading scheme in which a former Bank of America employee is alleged to have tipped several friends about pending corporate mergers.

Cisco Predicts Another Drop In Sales

Shares of Cisco Systems fell more than 1% in after-hours trading after the networking company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings in line with expectations but predicted another drop in revenue in the next quarter.

Sears Canada Chairman Preps Going-Concern Bid

Executive Chairman Brandon Stranzl intends to submit an offer for Sears Canada that would preserve the company as a going concern, according to a Wednesday memorandum filed in its insolvency proceedings.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming

Apple Inc. has set a budget of roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year, as the iPhone maker shows how serious it is about making a splash in Hollywood.

Judge Temporarily Shields Car Makers From Some Air-Bag Lawsuits

A bankruptcy judge issued a temporary stay shielding Honda, Toyota, Subaru and other automobile manufacturers from many lawsuits over defective air bags made by Takata.

Elliott Management Buys Slice of Energy Future Debt

Elliott Management has purchased a slice of debt that would ensure the hedge fund's ability to block Warren Buffett's deal to buy power-transmission business Oncor, according to people familiar with the matter.

MoviePass Says Success Will Bring Cooperation

Digital ticketing company MoviePass said it plans to quickly amass subscribers and use the resulting market power to convince the film industry to work with it.

White House: Health-Insurer Payments Will Be Made in August

The Trump administration said the federal government would make a set of payments to insurers for August, despite threats from the president that the funding would be halted.

Beijing's Heavy Hand in Chinese Business

China's big internet companies are investing in its No. 2 telecom provider though the reason isn't clear beyond the government wants it.

Uber Shareholders Fight for Control Amid Leadership Vacuum

The acrimony among Uber's investors spilled further into view with a new letter from one shareholder alleging underhand tactics by Benchmark Capital.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)