Tech Firms Ban White Supremacists, Shifting From Hands-Off Policy

Recent moves by tech companies including Alphabet Inc.'s Google, GoDaddy, Uber and GoFundMe to crack down on white supremacists thrust them into unusual territory for corporations that often take a more hands-off approach to who uses their services and how.

Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming

Apple Inc. has set a budget of roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year, as the iPhone maker shows how serious it is about making a splash in Hollywood.

Target's Lower Prices Pay Off as Sales Rise

Customers spent more at Target in its most recent quarter, as the retailer embarked on a plan to refresh its interiors and cut prices. The retailer also raised its profit outlook for the fiscal year.

Uber Shareholders Fight for Control Amid Leadership Vacuum

The acrimony among Uber's investors spilled further into view with a new letter from one shareholder alleging underhand tactics by Benchmark Capital.

UnitedHealth Names David Wichmann as New CEO

UnitedHealth Group said its current president, David Wichmann, will next month succeed Stephen Hemsley as chief executive, a widely expected transition at the top of the nation's largest health insurer.

Judge Temporarily Shields Car Makers From Some Air-Bag Lawsuits

A bankruptcy judge issued a temporary stay shielding Honda, Toyota, Subaru and other automobile manufacturers from many lawsuits over defective air bags made by Takata.

Tencent, Alibaba in Group Buying 35% of China State-Owned Telecom

China's internet titans are among the companies joining in a government-encouraged plan to pump $11.7 billion into state-owned telecom giant China Unicom (Hong Kong).

Deal to Buy High-Frequency Trader Is Part of Industry Shake Up

Electronic-trading firm DRW Holdings has agreed to buy high-frequency trader RGM Advisors, the latest sign of how the long period of low volatility is shaking up the high-speed trading world and forcing out the weaker players.

Cisco Earnings: What to Watch

Cisco Systems Inc. is scheduled to report results for its fourth quarter after the market closes Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

Wal-Mart Earnings: What to Watch

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

