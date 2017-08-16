Tech Firms Ban White Supremacists, Shifting From Hands-Off Policy

Recent moves by tech companies including Alphabet Inc.'s Google, GoDaddy, Uber and GoFundMe to crack down on white supremacists thrust them into unusual territory for corporations that often take a more hands-off approach to who uses their services and how.

Target's Lower Prices Pay Off as Sales Rise

Customers spent more at Target in its most recent quarter, as the retailer embarked on a plan to refresh its interiors and cut prices. The retailer also raised its profit outlook for the fiscal year.

Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming

Apple has set a budget of roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year-a sign of how serious the iPhone maker is about making a splash in Hollywood.

Judge Temporarily Shields Car Makers From Some Air-Bag Lawsuits

A bankruptcy judge issued a temporary stay shielding Honda, Toyota, Subaru and other automobile manufacturers from many lawsuits over defective air bags made by Takata.

Wal-Mart Earnings: What to Watch

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

UnitedHealth Names David Wichmann as New CEO

UnitedHealth Group said its current president, David Wichmann, will next month succeed Stephen Hemsley as chief executive, a widely expected transition at the top of the nation's largest health insurer.

Akzo Nobel, Elliott Make Peace After Protracted Spat

Akzo Nobel reached a truce with Elliott Management giving the activist investor board representation following a monthslong standoff over Elliott's push to force the Dutch chemicals company into talks over a $28 billion takeover bid.

Uber Shareholders Fight for Control Amid Leadership Vacuum

The acrimony among Uber's investors spilled further into view with a new letter from one shareholder alleging underhand tactics by Benchmark Capital.

Fiat Chrysler Joins BMW-Led Self-Driving Car Tech Alliance

Fiat Chrysler said it's joining a BMW-led consortium to develop self-driving car technology, a move that comes more than a year after the group was formed with an aim of producing fully automated vehicles by 2021.

Tencent, Alibaba in Group Buying 35% of China State-Owned Telecom

China's internet titans are among the companies joining in a government-encouraged plan to pump $11.7 billion into state-owned telecom giant China Unicom (Hong Kong).

August 16, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)