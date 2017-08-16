Investors Intelligence Poll: Bullish Sentiment Tumbles

On Our Radar

By Justina Vasquez Features Dow Jones Newswires

Bullish sentiment fell among financial advisers surveyed in the weekly Investors Intelligence poll.

The percentage of financial advisers who are bullish on the market decreased to 50.5% from 57.5% a week earlier, while bearish sentiment increased to 18.1% from 17%.

The percentage of financial advisers expecting a market correction grew to 31.4% from 25.5%.

In the week ended Tuesday, 46.1% of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange were above their 10-week moving averages. Also, 58.9% of NYSE stocks were above their 30-week averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently rose 49.94 points to 22048.93 and has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

