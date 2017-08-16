Investors Intelligence Poll: Bullish Sentiment Tumbles

Bullish sentiment fell among financial advisers surveyed in the weekly Investors Intelligence poll.

The percentage of financial advisers who are bullish on the market decreased to 50.5% from 57.5% a week earlier, while bearish sentiment increased to 18.1% from 17%.

The percentage of financial advisers expecting a market correction grew to 31.4% from 25.5%.

In the week ended Tuesday, 46.1% of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange were above their 10-week moving averages. Also, 58.9% of NYSE stocks were above their 30-week averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently rose 49.94 points to 22048.93 and has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

Write to Justina Vasquez at justina.vasquez@wsj.com

August 16, 2017 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)