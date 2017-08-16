Health Care Higher on Renewed Investor Interest - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose slightly as investors continued their migration back into a sector they abandoned earlier in the summer. Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb slid after the drug maker said an immunotherapy cancer treatment failed to show statistically significant improvement over a control medicine when it came to slowing the progress of tumors. A longer term goal of the trial -- the improvement of survival rates in the patients -- remains possible. UnitedHealth Group said David Wichmann, its current president, will next month succeed Stephen Hemsley as chief executive, a widely expected transition at the top of the nation's largest health insurer.
August 16, 2017 16:38 ET (20:38 GMT)