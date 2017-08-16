Correction to article on executives quitting Trump advisory council

Former U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi's membership in President Donald Trump's manufacturing advisory council ended when he resigned from the company in June. "Two More Corporate Executives Quit Trump Advisory Council" at 16:58 ET on Aug. 15, and "Wal-Mart CEO Criticizes Trump's Virginia Response" at 17:29 ET on Aug. 15, incorrectly stated in the first and second paragraphs that Mr. Longhi said Tuesday that he would resign from the council. (Aug. 16)
