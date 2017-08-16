China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 16 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 808,420 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 12,955 13,100 12,915 13,005 12,850 155 27,846 95,258
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Oct-17 13,140 13,235 13,085 13,155 12,980 175 272 440
Nov-17 13,195 13,370 13,170 13,275 13,120 155 12,254 35,042
Jan-18 16,200 16,395 16,110 16,255 16,045 210 745,886 368,166
Mar-18 16,290 16,470 16,290 16,360 16,000 360 44 122
Apr-18 - - - 16,430 16,035 395 0 58
May-18 16,485 16,680 16,415 16,535 16,330 205 22,106 44,950
Jun-18 16,570 16,660 16,570 16,605 16,360 245 8 72
Jul-18 16,700 16,730 16,700 16,715 16,600 115 4 30
Aug-18 - - - 16,600 16,600 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 16, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)