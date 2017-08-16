China Resources Power: 1st Half Net Profit Falls 65% to HK$1.85 Billion

Utility company China Resources Power Holdings Co. (0836.HK) Wednesday reported a 65% fall in its first-half net profit, partly due to higher fuel costs.

The Hong Kong-listed company said its profit for the six months ended June fell to 1.85 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$236 million) from HK$5.34 billion a year earlier, while its revenue rose to HK$34.09 billion from HK$30.97 billion a year earlier. It proposed an interim dividend of 12.5 Hong Kong cents a share.

Looking ahead, China Resources Power said it expects coal prices to decline in the second half with a series of measures taken by the Chinese government to increase coal supply.

August 16, 2017 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)