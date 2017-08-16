Base Metals Gain Amid Environmental Push in China

Copper prices moved higher Wednesday, along with the other base metals, as restrictions on Chinese refiners bolstered the market.

Three-month London Metal Exchange copper futures gained 1.46% to $6,456 a metric ton midmorning in London.

Gold, meanwhile, fell 0.11% to $1,270.79 a troy ounce, as easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continued to depress haven appetite.

China's cuts to its refining capacity amid a pollution crackdown are pushing the base metal complex up, said Ole Hansen, commodity strategist at Saxo Bank.

The monthslong rally in steel prices is also spilling over markets for steel making raw materials, Mr. Hansen added. Zinc, used for galvanizing steel, hit a decade-high Wednesday, peaking at $3,021 a ton.

China Hongqiao, the world's biggest aluminum producer, confirmed on Monday it had closed 2.68 million tons of smelting capacity, equivalent to 4.5% of global output last year.

"The closed capacities are to be replaced by new capacities, and the company claims that production remains unaffected," Commerzbank said in a morning note. However, "the news still appears to be regarded as a good reason to buy," it said.

As base metals climbed, investors were debating how far the rally had to run. "It looks limited, especially for copper which has been receiving some selling the last few days on profit-taking after quite a strong buildup", Mr. Hansen said.

Adding to gold's headwinds were better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data, which fueled confidence in the country's economy. Looking ahead, investors were watching for minutes due later Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent meeting for clues on future interest-rate policy.

Among precious metals, palladium rose 0.85% to $897.50 a troy ounce, platinum rose 0.15% to $963.45 a troy ounce, and silver rose 0.12% to $16.66 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, zinc rose 2.20% to $3,021 a metric ton, aluminum rose 0.9% to $2,067 a ton, tin rose 0.55% to $20,060 a ton, nickel rose 2.37% to $10,575 a ton, and lead rose 1.81% to $2,420.50 a ton.

