WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 15

NORTH KOREA FOLLOWS FAMILIAR PLAYBOOK WITH GUAM REVERSAL

North Korea's climbdown from its threat to attack Guam was a product of textbook brinkmanship from Pyongyang, amid pressure from Beijing, President Trump's bellicose rhetoric and an effort by senior U.S. officials to emphasize the need for diplomacy.

U.S., CHINESE MILITARIES SEEK CLOSER TIES AMID NORTH KOREA THREAT

American and Chinese armed forces are looking to establish greater coordination in the face of a potential North Korea crisis.

THE 'FIRE AND FURY' CRISIS: TRUMP RISKS A BACKFIRE OVER CHINA AND NORTH KOREA

The U.S. president is raising dangerous stakes with Beijing by taking trade action against China while also pressing for help to rein in North Korea.

U.K. PROPOSES BROAD CUSTOMS DEAL WITH EU AFTER BREXIT

The U.K. government proposed a customs arrangement with the European Union that it said would eliminate the need for border checks on imports and exports after Brexit.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT THREATENS TO BACK OUT OF NUCLEAR DEAL

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to revive his country's nuclear program if the U.S. continues to pile on sanctions, in a direct warning he is prepared to tear up a deal that set the stage for Iran's opening to the West.

A TALE OF TWO CITIES: KENYAN ELECTION SPOTLIGHTS A DIVIDED CAPITAL

The chaotic aftermath of Kenya's fiercely waged presidential election last week has highlighted the country's enduring tribal and economic divisions.

AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT'S GRIP ON POWER WEAKENS

The Australian government's fragile grip on power weakened after a crucial lawmaker said he could withhold backing for the ruling party amid a scandal over rules barring politicians from dual citizenship.

MORE THAN 300 KILLED IN SIERRA LEONE MUDSLIDES

The scale of the devastation from a mudslide in Sierra Leone came into sharper focus as the death toll topped 300 and the government called for urgent international aid to help prevent a cholera outbreak.

