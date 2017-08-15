What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 15, 2017).

Trump denounced white-nationalist groups by name for the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va., after stopping short of doing so two days earlier.

CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel quit a White House panel over Trump's failure to quickly condemn the white supremacists.

North Korea pulled back its threat to attack Guam, hours after China took its toughest steps yet against Pyongyang to support U.N. sanctions.

The rocket engines that North Korea has used in its missile tests were likely obtained illicitly from Ukraine or Russia, a report said.

Kenya's president urged the opposition leader to order his supporters off the streets and to take vote-rigging claims to the courts.

Alabama Republicans head to the polls Tuesday in a U.S. Senate special election that illustrates the divisions in the GOP.

California and San Francisco are suing the administration over its decision to withhold money from sanctuary cities.

Aid groups suspended migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean over concerns their ships are threatened by Libya.

Argentina's president got a show of support in a primary vote, in a setback to ex-leader Kirchner.

Mudslides and flooding killed at least 250 people in Sierra Leone.

