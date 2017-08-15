What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 15, 2017).

Investors are snapping up securities sold by Fannie and Freddie that transfer the risk of mortgage defaults away from taxpayers.

Benchmark told Uber employees that it sued Kalanick in part to prevent the ex-CEO from undermining a search for a new chief.

The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain since April, rising 1% to 2465.84. The Dow climbed 135.39 points to 21993.71.

The CBOE's fear gauge, the VIX, plunged 20.5% on the market's rebound, in a reversal from last week.

Berkshire Hathaway sold 10.6 million shares of GE in the second quarter, worth an estimated $315 million as of June 30.

LinkedIn was ordered to let a startup scrape data that has been publicly posted by users, in a potentially precedent-setting defeat.

Hedge fund Jana said it has taken a 2% stake in Blue Apron, sending shares in the meal-kit maker up 4.7%.

North Face owner VF reached a deal to buy apparel maker Williamson-Dickie for $820 million.

SpaceX made a successful cargo launch to the space station with a focus on scientific experiments.

Beijing is pushing to give the Communist Party a key role in Chinese state firms listed in Hong Kong.

China's economy slowed in July as Beijing cracked down on property speculation and rising debt.

