Telecoms Down On Rate Calculation -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined amid fears that strong economic data increased the chances of a rate hike later in the year.

In a review of earnings conference calls from corporations in the Standard & Poor's 500, analysts at Goldman Sachs found that many were optimistic about the regulatory outlook, with Dish Network among the companies to take a favorable view of the environment for business.

August 15, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)