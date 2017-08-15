PBOC Net Foreign-Exchange Sales at CNY4.65 Billion in July

China's central bank sold a net 4.65 billion yuan (US$697 million) of foreign currency in July, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on central bank data released Wednesday.

The figure came in much lower than a net foreign-exchange sale of CNY34.32 billion in June, according to the latest data from the People's Bank of China.

The central bank's total forex purchase position stood at CNY21.511 trillion at the end of July, slightly lower than CNY21.515 trillion a month before, the PBOC said.

The central bank's total forex purchase position has been falling for 21 straight months, indicating continued capital outflow pressure, although July's net sales were the smallest amongst them all.

August 15, 2017 23:09 ET (03:09 GMT)