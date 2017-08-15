Health Premiums Would Rise 20% in 2018 If Subsidies Ended, CBO Says

Premiums for middle-priced plans on ACA's individual market would climb by 20% in 2018 if the government halted the billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the health law, the Congressional Budget Office estimated.

U.S. Stocks Mixed

Retailers tumbled after another round of earnings disappointed investors and shares of financial companies gained, leaving major U.S. stock indexes little changed Tuesday.

Consumers Ramp Up Spending, But Risks Abound

American consumers ramped up spending last month, amid low unemployment, rising confidence and soaring stock prices. But a big chunk of that spending of late has been covered by debt.

Household Debt Hits Record as Auto Loans and Credit Cards Climb

U.S. household debt reached a new record of $12.8 trillion in the second quarter, driven by rising mortgage debt, a strong quarter for auto loan originations, and an uptick in credit-card balances.

Fed Minutes May Offer Clues on Start of Portfolio Wind-Down, Rate Rise Plans

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release minutes from its July meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged and indicated it could begin shrinking its bond portfolio as soon as September.

U.K. Proposes Broad Customs Deal With EU After Brexit

The U.K. government proposed a customs arrangement with the European Union that it said would eliminate the need for border checks on imports and exports after Brexit.

North Korea Has Backed Off, But Some Options Traders Remain on Edge

Traders are still poised for more turbulence for one of the biggest exchange-traded funds tracking South Korean stocks.

German Economic Growth Robust Despite Slowdown

Germany maintained its solid economic performance, despite an unexpected yet mild slowdown in the second quarter.

Iranian President Threatens to Back Out of Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to revive his country's nuclear program if the U.S. continues to pile on sanctions, in a direct warning he is prepared to tear up a deal that set the stage for Iran's opening to the West.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Rose in August

The National Association of Home Builders said its index tracking confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 68 in August from 64 in July. It had been 66 in June and 69 in May. Economists surveyed had expected an August reading of 65.

