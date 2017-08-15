U.S. Retail Sales Jumped 0.6% in July

Continue Reading Below

U.S. retailers posted their strongest sales growth all year in July, as Americans shelled out more on a range of goods and took advantage of Amazon's annual discount day.

German Economic Growth Robust Despite Slowdown

Germany maintained its solid economic performance, despite an unexpected yet mild slowdown in the second quarter.

U.K. Consumer Inflation Flat in July

Britain's consumer price inflation remained unchanged and growth in producers' raw materials costs slowed sharply in July, adding to signs that a squeeze on U.K. households evident since last year's Brexit vote might soon begin to ease.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Stocks Mixed

Shares of financial companies rose Tuesday, but declines elsewhere pressured major U.S. stock indexes.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Rose in August

The National Association of Home Builders said its index tracking confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 68 in August from 64 in July. It had been 66 in June and 69 in May. Economists surveyed had expected an August reading of 65.

U.S. Import Prices Edged Up in July

Import prices inched up 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed had expected no change in import prices last month. Unlike most measures of inflation, import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality.

Canada Housing Sales Extend Declines in July

Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in July from the prior month, the fourth straight monthly decline amid a widespread cooling of the Canadian housing market.

Empire State Business-Conditions Index Rises

Conditions in the New York manufacturing sector rapidly improved in August, propelled by increases in new orders.

Germany Refers QE Challenge to European Court

Germany is referring a challenge to the ECB's bond-buying program to the European Union's Court of Justice, delaying efforts to set up a legal block to the scheme, but still giving hope to its critics.

Retailers Send Mixed Messages on the Sector's Health

Retailers navigating a rocky landscape didn't see a lot of clarity as Dick's Sporting Goods and Coach reported weak results while TJX Cos, and Home Depot posted strong quarterly saies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)