U.S. Retail Sales Jumped 0.6% in July

U.S. retailers posted their strongest sales growth all year in July, as Americans shelled out more on a range of goods and took advantage of Amazon's annual discount day.

German Economic Growth Robust Despite Slowdown

Germany maintained its solid economic performance, despite an unexpected yet mild slowdown in the second quarter.

U.K. Consumer Inflation Flat in July

Britain's consumer price inflation remained unchanged and growth in producers' raw materials costs slowed sharply in July, adding to signs that a squeeze on U.K. households evident since last year's Brexit vote might soon begin to ease.

Cooling North Korea Tensions Lift Stocks

Global stocks continued to rebound as North Korea backed down on its threat to attack the U.S. territory of Guam.

U.S. Import Prices Edged Up in July

Import prices inched up 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed had expected no change in import prices last month. Unlike most measures of inflation, import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality.

Germany Refers QE Challenge to European Court

Germany is referring a challenge to the ECB's bond-buying program to the European Union's Court of Justice, delaying efforts to set up a legal block to the scheme, but still giving hope to its critics.

U.K. Offers Customs Proposals for Brexit

The U.K. government proposed a customs arrangement with the European Union that it said would eliminate the need for border checks on imports and exports after Brexit.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Are Investors Giving up on Tax Reform?

Irons Off the Fire: China's Import Ban Seen Hindering North Korea

As China throws its weight behind new global economic sanctions against North Korea, a lively trade in coal-legal and through rampant smuggling-is likely to recede further. Shipments of seafood and iron ore will be curtailed for the first time.

Oil Prices Lack Direction After Overnight Slide

Crude prices were mainly flat one day after hitting a three-week low on data showing increased U.S. shale production and a decline in Chinese refinery demand

