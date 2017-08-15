Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Defaults Increase for 'Green' Loans

PACE loans are designed to help homeowners make eco-friendly upgrades to their homes. But the number of people defaulting on their payments is on the rise, according to tax data.

Australia's Central Bank Continues to Warn of A$ Strength

Australia's central bank continues to warn that a rising Australian dollar would curtail hopes for stronger economic growth and higher inflation over time.

Warren Buffett Cashes Out on GE, Cashing In on Crisis Loan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric. Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

John Paulson Turns From Pharmaceutical Bets

John Paulson, the hedge-fund star of the financial crisis, decreased or sold off many of his bets on pharmaceutical companies in the second quarter, filings show.

Shadow Fed is Glum on Stock Market

Camp Kotok's fearless forecasters mainly see little change in economic and financial measures such as interest rates, GDP, bond yields and oil prices, but they are somewhat bearish on stocks.

Fed's Dudley Expects Another Rate Rise This Year

New York Fed President William Dudley told the Associated Press that another rate rise is likely in 2017 and that expectations the central bank will start cutting the size of its balance sheet in September are reasonable.

Transplace to Be Acquired By TPG Capital

Transportation management company Transplace is expected to be acquired from Greenbriar Equity Group in a deal expected to be worth close to $1 billion

Jana Takes Stake in Blue Apron

The activist hedge fund whose investment in Whole Foods Market Inc. catalyzed the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon.com Inc. has taken a 2% stake in meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Investors Take On Mortgage Risk From Taxpayers

Investors are snapping up a new type of security sold by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, assuming the risks of mortgage defaults and powering a quiet transformation of the housing giants.

August 15, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)