Oil Prices Lack Direction After Overnight Slide

Oil prices were mainly flat in London trading, one day after hitting a three-week low on data showing increased U.S. shale production and a decline in Chinese refinery demand.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Defaults Increase for 'Green' Loans

PACE loans are designed to help homeowners make eco-friendly upgrades to their homes. But the number of people defaulting on their payments is on the rise, according to tax data.

Pemex Chief Took Bribes, Ex-Odebrecht Officials Say

Former officials of Brazilian construction firm say it gave $10 million in bribes to the head of Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex, partly when he was helping President Enrique Peña Nieto get elected, according to documents and media reports.

Report Links North Korea Rocket Engines to Russia, Ukraine

The rocket engines North Korea has used in recent tests were probably acquired through illicit channels originating in Ukraine or Russia, where the complex rocket engine was designed, a Washington think tank wrote in a report Monday.

Foreign Solar Firms Gain Unexpected Support in Tariff Fight

An unusual alliance of green energy advocates and conservative free-trade organizations is clashing with U.S. solar-panel makers seeking trade tariffs on foreign rivals.

Global Oil Supply Grows on Higher OPEC Output Despite Deal

The global oil supply rose for a third consecutive month in July, even as the market continues to rebalance, the International Energy Agency said.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by Three

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by three in the past week to 768, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

British Columbia Vows to Block Pipeline Expansion

The government of British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, vowed to use every legal option to stop construction of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s planned expansion of a pipeline connecting the Alberta oil sands with the Pacific Coast.

Petrobras Net Profit Falls 68%

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, reported a decline in its second-quarter earnings amid lower sales and a higher tax bill.

August 15, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)