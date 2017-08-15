Wells Fargo Names Former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke to Chairman Role

Wells Fargo said Elizabeth Duke would replace its chairman, Stephen Sanger, on Jan. 1, making the former Federal Reserve governor the first woman to hold a top board role at one of the nation's largest banks.

Wal-Mart CEO Criticizes Trump's Virginia Response; More Quit Council

Three more members of the president's manufacturing advisory council said they would resign, while the leader of Wal-Mart criticized the president's initial response to weekend violence but said he would "stay engaged."

Are Retail Sales Dead? Depends Where You Look

Consumers spent freely at some stores and stingily others, as Dick's Sporting Goods and Coach reported weak results while TJX Cos, and Home Depot posted strong quarterly sales.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Validates Another Credit-Card Company

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is increasingly betting on the growing credit-card industry.

Amazon Plans Debt Offering to Finance Whole Foods Deal

Amazon.com is on track to sell as much as $16 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc., making a relatively rare trip to the debt market as it looks to become a major player in the grocery industry.

Uber Settles With FTC Over Data-Privacy Protections

Uber agreed to two decades of audits as part of a settlement with the federal government over allegations that the company didn't have sufficient data-privacy protections for its users.

CBRE Buys Medical Buildings in a Bid for Safety

One of the world's largest real-estate asset managers has purchased a 95% stake in a portfolio of 25 medical office buildings, in a sign that health-care property is becoming more popular with institutional investors.

Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates handed over 64 million shares of the software giant to his foundation in June, a $4.68 billion donation based on current share prices that would rank as his most valuable to the organization in more than a decade.

JBS CEO May Oppose Calls to Step Down in Brazil

The CEO of Brazilian meat giant JBS signaled he may resist calls to step down even after admitting to participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe politicians and government officials.

Verizon to Compete With AT&T for Public-Safety Customers

Verizon Communications Inc. said it is building dedicated lanes at the core of its U.S. network for firefighters and other first responders, a bid to compete with AT&T Inc.'s plans for its own public-safety network.

August 15, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)