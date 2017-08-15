Wells Fargo Names Former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke to Chairman Role

Continue Reading Below

Wells Fargo said Elizabeth Duke would replace its chairman, Stephen Sanger, on Jan. 1, making the former Federal Reserve governor the first woman to hold a top board role at one of the nation's largest banks.

Are Retail Sales Dead? Depends Where You Look

Consumers spent freely at some stores and stingily others, as Dick's Sporting Goods and Coach reported weak results while TJX Cos, and Home Depot posted strong quarterly sales.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Validates Another Credit-Card Company

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is increasingly betting on the growing credit-card industry.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Plans Debt Offering to Finance Whole Foods Deal

Amazon.com is on track to sell as much as $16 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc., making a relatively rare trip to the debt market as it looks to become a major player in the grocery industry.

Uber Settles With FTC Over Data-Privacy Protections

Uber agreed to two decades of audits as part of a settlement with the federal government over allegations that the company didn't have sufficient data-privacy protections for its users.

Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates handed over 64 million shares of the software giant to his foundation in June, a $4.68 billion donation based on current share prices that would rank as his most valuable to the organization in more than a decade.

JBS CEO May Oppose Calls to Step Down in Brazil

The CEO of Brazilian meat giant JBS signaled he may resist calls to step down even after admitting to participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe politicians and government officials.

Home Depot Lifts Guidance

Home Depot raised its outlook for the second time this year, saying the long-running boom in the home-improvement market is getting a new lift from millennials and other first-time home buyers.

What's the Best Kind of Deal for Fiat Chrysler?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seems more likely to be broken up than sold to a Chinese company-and even a breakup is no sure bet.

The New Innovator's Dilemma: When Customers Won't Pay for Better

For almost a century, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk rolled out new versions of its core product at higher prices. Then suddenly, governments and insurers decided the older, less expensive versions were good enough.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)