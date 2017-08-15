Are Retail Sales Dead? Depends Where You Look

Continue Reading Below

Consumers spent freely at some stores and stingily others, as Dick's Sporting Goods and Coach reported weak results while TJX Cos, and Home Depot posted strong quarterly sales.

Amazon Plans Debt Offering to Finance Whole Foods Deal

Amazon.com is on track to sell as much as $16 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc., making a relatively rare trip to the debt market as it looks to become a major player in the grocery industry.

Uber Settles With FTC Over Data-Privacy Protections

Uber agreed to two decades of audits as part of a settlement with the federal government over allegations that the company didn't have sufficient data-privacy protections for its users.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Gates Donates Billions in Stock to Foundation

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates handed over 64 million shares of the software giant to his foundation in June, a $4.68 billion donation based on current share prices that would rank as his most valuable to the organization in more than a decade.

Home Depot Lifts Guidance

Home Depot raised its outlook for the second time this year, saying the long-running boom in the home-improvement market is getting a new lift from millennials and other first-time home buyers.

What's the Best Kind of Deal for Fiat Chrysler?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seems more likely to be broken up than sold to a Chinese company-and even a breakup is no sure bet.

Insulin Maker Learns Brutal Lesson: Sometimes Innovation Doesn't Pay

For almost a century, Novo Nordisk rolled out new versions of its core product at higher prices. Then suddenly, customers including governments and insurers decided the older, less expensive versions were good enough.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Johnny Depp's Former Business Managers Face Federal Probes

Federal investigators from three agencies are looking into a top Hollywood business-management firm facing fraud allegations from a former client, actor Johnny Depp, according to people familiar with the matter.

Man to Plead Guilty of Using eBay to Fund Terrorism

An American man accused of using fake eBay transactions to receive Islamic State funds for a possible terror attack in the U.S. has agreed to plead guilty, according to a court filing. Mohamed Elshinawy is scheduled to appear for the guilty plea Tuesday in a Baltimore federal court.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)