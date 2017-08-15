Amazon Plans Debt Offering to Finance Whole Foods Deal

Continue Reading Below

Amazon.com is on track to sell as much as $16 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc., making a relatively rare trip to the debt market as it looks to become a major player in the grocery industry.

Retailers Send Mixed Messages on the Sector's Health

Retailers navigating a rocky landscape didn't see a lot of clarity as Dick's Sporting Goods and Coach reported weak results while TJX Cos. and Home Depot posted strong quarterly sales.

Home Depot Lifts Guidance

Home Depot raised its outlook for the second time this year, saying the long-running boom in the home-improvement market is getting a new lift from millennials and other first-time home buyers.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

What's the Best Kind of Deal for Fiat Chrysler?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seems more likely to be broken up than sold to a Chinese company-and even a breakup is no sure bet.

Insulin Maker Learns Brutal Lesson: Sometimes Innovation Doesn't Pay

For almost a century, Novo Nordisk rolled out new versions of its core product at higher prices. Then suddenly, customers including governments and insurers decided the older, less expensive versions were good enough.

Why Blackstone Is Betting $7 Billion on Natural Gas

Private-equity firm Blackstone is making one of its biggest bets on the growth of natural gas production, wagering that even if gas prices remain stuck at depressed levels, it can profit.

Johnny Depp's Former Business Managers Face Federal Probes

Federal investigators from three agencies are looking into a top Hollywood business-management firm facing fraud allegations from a former client, actor Johnny Depp, according to people familiar with the matter.

Man Accused of Using EBay for Terrorist Funding Agrees to Plead Guilty

An American man accused of using fake eBay transactions to receive Islamic State funds for a possible terror attack in the U.S. has agreed to plead guilty, according to a court filing. Mohamed Elshinawy is scheduled to appear for the guilty plea Tuesday in a Baltimore federal court.

Costco Ordered to Pay Tiffany Millions Over Ring Claims

A judge ruled that retailer Costco must pay Tiffany & Co. more than $19 million for selling what it marketed as "Tiffany" engagement rings.

KPMG to Pay $6.2 Million to Settle SEC Claims of Audit Failures

KPMG agreed to pay $6.2 million to settle SEC allegations that the accounting firm botched its audit of an oil-and-gas company, and the lead partner on the audit agreed to a suspension from auditing public companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)